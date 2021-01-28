STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial torture: HC seeks report on action taken against jail doctor

It said no visible action was taken against the doctor despite the court’s earlier remarks that he failed to note visible marks or injuries on the murder convict’s body. 

Published: 28th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Prisons to file an affidavit on the action taken against the doctor attached to the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram for the latter’s failure in noting the injury marks on the body of a convict in the Kevin murder case.

“The person (doctor) is supposed to be a doctor first, and then a prison official,” the court observed when the case regarding the manhandling of three prisoners in the Central prison came up for hearing.

It said no visible action was taken against the doctor despite the court’s earlier remarks that he failed to note visible marks or injuries on the murder convict’s body. The court ordered that a detailed report on the medical condition of the three convicts, who are currently in the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, be filed and the medical certificate of their attending physician, as to whether they can be discharged or not, be produced.The director general said orders had been issued to constitute disciplinary committees in all major prisons to maintain discipline among prisoners and employees

