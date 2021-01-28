STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Higher Secondary schools continue to be deprived of permanent teachers in Kerala

Due to the govt's reluctance in sanctioning posts, the faculty positions for the new batches were filled on daily wage basis by the school management.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After dragging its feet for the past many years, the government has sanctioned 158 teaching and 36 non-teaching posts in aided higher secondary schools where new batches were allotted in 2014-15. But some of these schools will continue to be deprived of permanent teachers, thanks to the government's insistence that each batch should have a minimum of 50 students for three consecutive years.

Due to the norm, teaching posts have been denied in schools where the number of students in a batch dropped by just one or two from the lower limit of 50 in any one of the three consecutive years, beginning 2017-18. This, despite the Higher Secondary Special Rules stipulating that the minimum strength of a batch is 25.

"Only 27 of the 32 aided schools, where batches were sanctioned in 2014-15, will benefit from the recent government order. Besides, there is no clarity on teaching posts for 44 batches that were sanctioned in 2015-16," said a representative of the Non-Approved HSS Teachers.

Due to the government's reluctance in sanctioning posts, the faculty positions for the new batches were filled on daily wage basis by the school management. This had raised concerns over the quality of instruction prompting many parents to shift their children to other schools.

"Even after the so-called focus on improving the general education sector, the government has turned a blind eye to 76 higher secondary batches, both in government and aided sector, that has not had a permanent faculty for the past many years," said S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association.

Higher Secondary teachers have urged the government to withdraw the 'unreasonable' norm and sanction permanent teaching posts in all batches with a minimum strength of 40 students for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, the government has stuck to the rule book, taking into account the financial commitment it may have to incur if permanent posts are sanctioned. "Even during the creation of new batches, the government had clarified that minimum batch strength should be continuously maintained. The new posts are in accordance with that norm," said a senior official of the General Education Department.

New posts created for batches sanctioned in 2014-15
HSST Junior - 67
HSST - 63
Upgradation - 21
Principal - 7
Lab Assistant - 36
Total - 194

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala govt permanent teachers higher secondary schools students per batch
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp