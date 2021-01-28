STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Left front to focus on development for Assembly polls

The Left Front will focus on development politics in its campaign for the assembly polls.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front will focus on development politics in its campaign for the assembly polls. The two LDF Kerala yatras in February will be part of an attempt to take the front’s developmental initiatives to the people. During the local body polls, the Left government got support from all sections of society. The government will soon hold public adalats to address people’s issues.

“The front would focus on political issues, not Solar case. It’s essential for the government to continue in office for the state’s development. LDF will campaign based on the developmental initiatives carried out by the government. UDF has lost its political direction and is now trying to challenge secularism through religious politics,” LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan told reporters after the LDF meet on Wednesday.

Vijayaraghavan said BJP has been trying to poison the state with its extreme Hindutva agenda. LDF has also decided to organise a one-day protest against fuel price hike in February. UDF has failed to see the skyrocketing fuel prices and the ongoing farmers’ agitations. “Their focus is only on weakening LDF. That’s why they try to join hands with Muslim fundamentalist forces. Each day it’s becoming more evident that UDF is under IUML’s control. Even this morning, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala went to Panakkad,” said Vijayaraghavan.

He also said the Left government has referred many cases to CBI.“The government takes a call on whether to refer a case to CBI or not. In the Solar case, the decision was taken based on a request from the complainant,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Kerala Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections Kerala elections
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp