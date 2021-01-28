Left front to focus on development for Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front will focus on development politics in its campaign for the assembly polls. The two LDF Kerala yatras in February will be part of an attempt to take the front’s developmental initiatives to the people. During the local body polls, the Left government got support from all sections of society. The government will soon hold public adalats to address people’s issues.

“The front would focus on political issues, not Solar case. It’s essential for the government to continue in office for the state’s development. LDF will campaign based on the developmental initiatives carried out by the government. UDF has lost its political direction and is now trying to challenge secularism through religious politics,” LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan told reporters after the LDF meet on Wednesday.

Vijayaraghavan said BJP has been trying to poison the state with its extreme Hindutva agenda. LDF has also decided to organise a one-day protest against fuel price hike in February. UDF has failed to see the skyrocketing fuel prices and the ongoing farmers’ agitations. “Their focus is only on weakening LDF. That’s why they try to join hands with Muslim fundamentalist forces. Each day it’s becoming more evident that UDF is under IUML’s control. Even this morning, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala went to Panakkad,” said Vijayaraghavan.

He also said the Left government has referred many cases to CBI.“The government takes a call on whether to refer a case to CBI or not. In the Solar case, the decision was taken based on a request from the complainant,” he said.