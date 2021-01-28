STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PJ Joseph to launch new outfit ahead of elections

Since the title and ‘Two Leaves’ symbol were allocated to Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani, the P J Joseph faction is looking to float a new outfit ahead of the assembly elections. 

Published: 28th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the title and ‘Two Leaves’ symbol were allocated to Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani, the PJ Joseph faction is looking to float a new outfit ahead of the assembly elections. If things go as per plan, their candidates will contest under the banner of an outfit exclusively in Joseph’s name as they feel that there is no need to have a name like ‘KC(M) Joseph’ since the title and symbol have gone to Jose. 

A majority of the leaders are of the opinion to revive the KC(J) which was headed by Joseph until its merger with the K M Mani faction in 2010. However, Joseph has to face several hurdles to do revive the party as its registration is now with P C Thomas, leader of Kerala Congress, an NDA ally.

“The case regarding the symbol is pending in court. Hence, we will request the court to contest as an outfit under Joseph and a common symbol. As per the direction of the court, the Election Commission will grant permission to contest as a separate party. In the local body polls, the State Election Commission granted the ‘Chenda’ symbol to the faction, and our candidates contested under the banner KC(M) Joseph,” said a top leader.

However, the high-power committee meeting of the faction held at the residence of Joseph at Thodupuzha did not discuss the matter as the final call in this regard will be taken by Joseph. The meeting decided to contest in all 15 seats allocated by UDF to KC(M) in the 2016 assembly elections. “We are not ready for a compromise on the 15 seats. The party’s demand will be raised at the UDF meeting on Thursday. Senior leader Joy Abraham and Mons Joseph, MLA, will attend the seat-sharing talks along with me. We will not exchange our seats with any other constituent,” said Joseph. He also refuted reports that his son Apu John Joseph would be fielded as a candidate.

