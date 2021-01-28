Shashi Tharoor to ignore Congress' past failures

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, MP — entrusted with the preparation of the Congress’ election manifesto by the AICC-appointed election management and strategy committee — will kick off interaction with youths and students in Thiruvananthapuram on February 6.

Tharoor told TNIE that he is hoping to guide the manifesto “ignoring the failures of yesterday to focus firmly on the prospects for tomorrow”. Part of the 10-member committee constituted by the Congress leadership, he is planning to finalise the manifesto before the end of February. He will be meeting people from all walks of life, especially the youth from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kozhikode.

Tharoor taking on the responsibility of preparing a “people’s manifesto” attains significance at a time when the Congress has indicated that more seats would be earmarked to youngsters, women and newcomers in the assembly elections. In his 12-year stint as Thiruvananthapuram MP, this is the first instance of the state Congress leadership entrusting him with a crucial responsibility.

With the budget session of the Parliament starting on Friday, Tharoor has a busy schedule ahead.“I did not seek the new role, but I have never shirked any responsibility. I am pleased to respond to the party’s call. My first meetings in Kerala will be held on February 6-7, starting in Thiruvananthapuram followed by meetings in other districts when Parliament adjourns for a break from February 16,” he said.

Given this gap, he is optimistic of KPCC getting enough time to publicise his events in advance. He said it is important to seek suggestions from people, about what they lack in their lives that a “receptive and inclusive government would seek to provide”. Tharoor is a bit disappointed that Keralites are unable to flourish in the state as they do everywhere else in the world. The global citizen in him wished to remove the obstacles preventing Keralites from thriving in their home state.