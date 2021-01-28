Tourists flock to misty Munnar to enjoy frost

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: Frost covers the grasslands, roof tops and vehicles as day dawns. The weather is chilly. Youngsters from across Kerala are flocking to Munnar to enjoy the winter chill. For the past three days, the mercury has dipped to sub-zero levels in Munnar. And the extended winter is bringing cheers to the hotels and resorts that have been struggling to recover from the lockdown blues.

The mercury had touched zero at Nullathanni on Monday, while Letchmi Estate recorded -1 degree Celsius. On Tuesday Seven Mallay, Chenduvurrai and Silent Valley also recorded zero degree Celsius. In Maduppatty it was 3 degrees, said an official at Kannan Devan Hill Plantations.

The hill station has been witnessing steady flow of tourists from Sunday. “Youngsters have been arriving in good numbers in view of the holidays. There are families also. The hotels are full. Usually we witness frost fall during the first week of January. But this time the winter fill has extended.

The mercury had touched zero on December 26 after which it rose to 10 degree Celsius due to cloudy weather. Now the sky is clear and night temperature has dipped. The days are sunny though,” said V V George, a resort owner.