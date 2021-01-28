Viral video shows Kollam teenagers thrashing friends

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Days after a video of a group of teenage boys thrashing one minor brutally went viral on social media, a similar incident has occurred in Kollam. The latest incident came to light after a video of the attack went viral on social media. The video shows six minors and an 18-year-old boy attacking eighth and ninth standard students. The attack occurred at Karicode in Kollam on January 24.

The victims had not told their families of the attack till the video surfaced. The visuals reveal the children being roughed up with bare hands and waist belt. The ninth class student, who was attacked the most, suffered bruises all over his body. Kundara police have registered a case based on his complaint.

Mob attacks youth mistaking him for motorcycle thief

Kollam: A mob attacked a youth in Kollam on Sunday mistaking him for a bike thief. The incident came to light after the video of the attack went viral on social media. The police have registered a case after the victim filed a complaint with the police commissioner on Wednesday. Police said that the victim was Shamnad, living in a rented house at Mylapore in Kollam.