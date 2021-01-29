STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After break-in at uncle’s house, youth kills aide to divert probe

The story begins on the evening of December 31 when Dinoy’s uncle and family were at his home in Thoppumpady, on the eve of his sister’s marriage.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: A burglary. A marriage. And a murder. The sequence of events had the makings of a crime thriller with the police nabbing the four accused within 48-hours of a charred body being found near a railway track at Pulleppady in Kochi. It turned out that the mastermind of the theft-and-murder — Dinoy Christo, 24, who was arrested along with three others on Thursday — set ablaze one of his aides to destroy evidence of the burglary at his uncle’s house a day before his sister’s marriage on January 1. 

The story begins on the evening of December 31 when Dinoy’s uncle and family were at his home in Thoppumpady, on the eve of his sister’s marriage. The five-member gang, including Dinoy, knowing that his relatives will not return till dawn, broke into his uncle’s home in Elamakkara and decamped with 127 sovereigns of gold ornaments.  When the police arrived there to collect evidence after the theft, Dinoy, the nephew, was present at the burgled house. “From that time, he was under our scanner,” an officer said.
From the site, they managed to get the fingerprints of Joby, 19, one of the gang members. 

Both Dinoy and Joby were asked to appear at the Elamakkara police station at 11am on Wednesday. Dinoy arrived at the station alone.  Around the same time Pulleppady residents reported to the Central station that a charred body was lying near the railway tracks. During quizzing, Dinoy confessed to the crime, the police said.  

Most jewellery recovered

“The police collected fingerprints from the site of the theft and summoned Dinoy and Joby for interrogation. Dinoy wore gloves during the theft while Joby didn’t. Hence, Dinoy directed him to go into hiding but he didn’t obey. Dinoy murdered Joby to prevent the police reaching him,” an officer said.

The police said Dinoy set Joby’s body ablaze after hammering him to death. The other gang members arrested are Haris V aka Sulu, 34, a transgender hailing from Tirur in Malappuram, Manilal aka Surya, 19, of Kannamaly, and Pradeep, 25, of Punalur. 

“Dinoy and Joby drank from a bar in the city on Tuesday night. Dinoy then took him to a secluded area near the railway track and killed him. Dinoy confessed to the murder,” said City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju.The three other accused were involved in the theft and provided assistance to Dinoy to sell the loot. The police recovered a majority of the gold ornaments. Dinoy sold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh at a jewellery shop in Malappuram, Rs 1.5 lakh of which was recovered from him.Interestingly, Dinoy’s uncle, whose house was burgled, had donated Rs 5 lakh for his sister’s marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp