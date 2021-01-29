Had most farmers understood new farm laws, they would take to streets: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Most farmers are not aware of the details of the three controversial farm laws and if they did, there would be a bigger agitation, said Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the UDF convention on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the second day of his two-day visit ahead of the assembly elections, he said, “Had they known the details of these laws, they would all be out on the street agitating against the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping two or three corporates to plunder the farmers.”

The Congress leader promised that more young men and women will be fielded by the UDF in the Kerala assembly elections. The Wayanad MP also opened the UDF convention in Sultan Bathery assembly constituency.He also inaugurated the distribution of planting materials to Scheduled Caste farmers in Wayanad district as part of the All India Integrated Research Project on Spices held at Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station.

Rahul said he would ask the Central government to set up a spice park in the district to maximise the value-added potential of spice crops and ensure better marketing.

Meanwhile, the picture of Rahul Gandhi hugging a Christian nun went viral on social media. The picture was shared by Shafi Parambil, MLA, on Facebook. Sister Mary Bartha and other inmates of the Adoration Convent in Ambalavayal were waiting for seeing the Gandhi scion passing by their convent. Upon seeing them, he stopped his vehicle and interacted with them.

Central probe agencies have a relaxed time in state, says Rahul

Kalpetta: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said the BJP at the Centre has a soft corner towards CPM in the state. Addressing the UDF assembly-level convention in Kalpetta on Thursday, Rahul said central probe agencies too have a relaxed time here.

“BJP uses Central probe agencies — CBI and ED — to harass leaders in states where the opposition is in power. But CPM here does not face such a pressure. The agencies are having a relaxed time in Kerala. They have not put pressure on the government in any case,” he said. “Do a simple thing. Check the newspapers. Who does the BJP attack more? The Congress or CPM?,” he said adding that BJP’s soft corner towards CPM is obvious to all.

“Whom does the PM attack more? The Kerala CM or the leadership of Congress party?” he said.