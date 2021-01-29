STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Had most farmers understood new farm laws, they would take to streets: Rahul Gandhi

Most farmers are not aware of the details of the three controversial farm laws and if they did, there would be a bigger agitation, said Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sister Mary Bartha of Adoration Convent in Ambalavayal hugging Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Most farmers are not aware of the details of the three controversial farm laws and if they did, there would be a bigger agitation, said Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the UDF convention on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the second day of his two-day visit ahead of the assembly elections, he said, “Had they known the details of these laws, they would all be out on the street agitating against the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping two or three corporates to plunder the farmers.”

The Congress leader promised that more young men and women will be fielded by the UDF in the Kerala assembly elections. The Wayanad MP also opened the UDF convention in Sultan Bathery assembly constituency.He also inaugurated the distribution of planting materials to Scheduled Caste farmers in Wayanad district as part of the All India Integrated Research Project on Spices held at Ambalavayal Regional Agricultural Research Station. 

Rahul said he would ask the Central government to set up a spice park in the district to maximise the value-added potential of spice crops and ensure better marketing. 

Meanwhile, the picture of Rahul Gandhi hugging a Christian nun went viral on social media. The picture was shared by Shafi Parambil, MLA, on Facebook. Sister Mary Bartha and other inmates of the Adoration Convent in Ambalavayal were waiting for seeing the Gandhi scion passing by their convent. Upon seeing them, he stopped his vehicle and interacted with them.

Central probe agencies have a relaxed time in state, says Rahul
Kalpetta: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said the BJP at the Centre has a soft corner towards CPM in the state. Addressing the UDF assembly-level convention in Kalpetta on Thursday, Rahul said central probe agencies too have a relaxed time here.

“BJP uses Central probe agencies — CBI and ED — to harass leaders in states where the opposition is in power. But CPM here does not face such a pressure. The agencies are having a relaxed time in Kerala. They have not put pressure on the government in any case,” he said. “Do a simple thing. Check the newspapers. Who does the BJP attack more? The Congress or CPM?,” he said adding that BJP’s soft corner towards CPM is obvious to all.

“Whom does the PM attack more? The Kerala CM or the leadership of Congress party?” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws Rahul Gandhi Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls congress
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp