Now, bypass Alappuzha town in 10 minutes

Gadkari, Pinarayi open 6.8km-long, 2-lane stretch, ending nearly half-a-century wait. Cost sharing made it possible

Published: 29th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles flood the two-lane bypass soon after its opening

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Ending a nearly half-a-century wait, the 6.8-km Alappuzha bypass was thrown open to the public on Thursday. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the bypass — connecting Kommady and Kalarcode on NH 66 — through video-conferencing. Simultaneously, a public programme was held at Kalarcode junction here, which was presided over by Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

The two-lane bypass, with a 4.8-km elevated highway near the beach, was constructed at a cost of Rs 348 crore, which was borne by the state and Central governments.With the opening of the bypass, vehicles travelling to Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram through the NH can continue journey without entering Alappuzha town. The bypass ensures a 10-minute journey from Kommady to Kalarcode, which takes around 30 minutes on normal days and hours during traffic snarl-ups.

Dedicating the bypass to the nation, Gadkari said the Centre has been implementing many projects for the infrastructure development of the country. “The state government has given support to the Centre in its efforts,” he said. “Thousands of people die in road accidents in the country every year. So, states should take stringent steps to reduce accidents and deaths,” he said. Pinarayi said the bypass inauguration was a proud moment for the state. 

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin
Gadkari inaugurating the Alappuzha bypass via
video-conferencing on Thursday | Express

He said the Centre has been extending wholehearted support for bringing development to the state. “The bypass project was envisaged in 1970 and the initial estimate was `17 crore. Now, it has been completed for `348 crore. The entire project was implemented under the leadership of the Public Works Department and it proved that the department can complete any project in a time-bound manner,” said Pinarayi.

Sudhakaran hailed the immense support from the Centre in completing the project. He said only 15 per cent of the work was completed during the UDF government’s term and the rest was done by the LDF government. “UDF failed to complete the project even when the Congress-led government was at the Centre. Now, the state and Centre are being ruled by different parties, but the leaders’ will has fulfilled people’s dream. So, UDF should examine the reasons for not completing the project during its term and not create a ruckus or boycott. They can place flexboards on road sides, not in people’s hearts,”  he said. 

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of State for MoRTH V K Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan attended the function online. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman, A M Ariff, MP, and municipal chairperson Soumya Raj spoke at the function at Kalarcode. After the ceremony, the ministers travelled from Kalarcode junction to Kommady and later opened the road for the traffic. 

