Sobha Surendran not keen to contest unless organisational issues are resolved

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the BJP central leadership is trying to broker truce between the state leadership and the faction led by Sobha Surendran, sources close to the firebrand leader have indicated that she will not be contesting the assembly election. Sources said the woman leader has decided not to enter the fray until the organisational issues raised by her are fully resolved.

Sobha had been keeping away from party activities ever since the state unit was reconstituted in March last year. Sobha, a former member of the BJP national executive, had complained to the central leadership that she was appointed to a less-important state vice-president post without her consent. She later emerged as the voice of leaders who were sidelined by the state leadership.

Besides central leaders, the RSS which realises Sobha’s crowd-pulling abilities, had tried to prevail upon the state leadership to address her grievances and bring her back to active politics. The absence of Sobha and her supporters from the campaign scene was attributed as one of the reasons for the party’s lacklustre performance in the local body election.

“The state leadership is not very keen on accommodating Sobha at this juncture as it fears that demands to field her from Kazhakkoottam or Konni may emerge from the local leadership of these two constituencies. The party state unit has already chosen heavyweights in these two seats and Sobha entering the fray would upset its plans,” said a senior leader.

In the previous Lok Sabha election, Sobha had contested from Attingal constituency. The firebrand leader had increased the party’s vote share from 10% to 24%, polling nearly 2.5 lakh votes.According to party insiders, the state leadership feels that continuing to ignore the organisational issues raised by Sobha would force her to leave the party. In case of a dismal performance by the BJP in the Assembly election, Sobha’s absence can once again be cited as a reason and disciplinary action initiated against her. A similar move by the state leadership after the local body election had failed after the P K Krishnadas faction firmly opposed it.