6,268 fresh Covid cases in Kerala, TPR at 10.6%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 6,268 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday. The test positivity rate stands at 10.66 per cent. The state also recorded the death of 22 more people as due to the disease, taking the total toll to 3,704. Among the newly infected, 118 people had arrived from outside the state. They include a person who came from the UK. A total of 6,398 tested negative on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,41,444.