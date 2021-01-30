Actor abduction case: Vipin Lal appears in court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vipin Lal, an accused turned approver in the sensational actor abduction case, appeared before the Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday. His appearance followed the High Court allowing the bail petition that he had filed challenging the arrest warrant issued by the sessions court last week.

On Friday, Vipin came to court with sureties and executed a bail bond of `50,000. The sessions court had issued the warrant against him after it was found that he was released from jail without bail due to lapses by authorities.