Cyber cell starts probe on obscene comment against K Surendran, daughter on social media

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The cyber cell has launched an investigation into the incident in which an obscene comment was posted on social media below the picture of BJP state president K Surendran and his daughter.

Police are trying to find out who owns the ID in which the obscene comment appeared.Surendran had posted a picture with his daughter on National Girl Child Day. Below the picture an obscene comment was posted from an account called Ajnas Ajnas.

BJP district president V K Sajeevan lodged a complaint against Ajnas, a native of Avala Perinchery, who works in Qatar, for making the comment. Ajnas responded that the comment came from a fake account.

The police said that the profile link for this account is that of another person, Kirandas.

The case took a twist when cops noticed that Kirandas had lodged a complaint with Feroke police station and State Police Chief alleging that his account had been hacked. In his complaint he had pointed out that his account name was changed to Ajnas Ajnas.