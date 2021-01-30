STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gears up for crucial pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday

Health experts worry over people skipping the vaccination due to pandemic situation  

Published: 30th January 2021 05:43 AM

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pulse polio immunisation drive to cover almost 25 lakh children amid the pandemic on Sunday would be crucial for the state as its full immunisation plans suffered a setback in recent years. However, while the state looks to catch up, public health experts are worried over people skipping the vaccination due to the pandemic situation.

“Full immunisation suffered in the state, which had been a top performer in child immunisation programmes. So, we cannot afford to miss this time,” said a health official. 

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, full immunisation implies vaccinating children with BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin), which is a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines and three doses each of polio (excluding polio vaccine given at birth) and DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus). 

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-20 (NFHS-5), there was a decline in full vaccination coverage among children aged 12-23 months in the state. While full vaccination among children reduced from 82 per cent in 2015-16 to 77.8 per cent in 2019-20, polio vaccination showed a 4 per cent drop in the corresponding period. 

The health department has been attributing the low numbers to the back-to-back floods and the Nipah virus outbreak which affected outreach immunisation activities. As many as 96 per cent of the 25 lakh children were vaccinated in 2020. Though India reported its last polio case in January 2011, it has been maintaining vigil to ensure full eradication. 

“There have been around 800 instances of vaccine-derived poliovirus reported across the world. So, we cannot let our guard down,” said A Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of SAT Hospital, a public hospital for women and child. Instances of wild poliovirus affecting children have been reported in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Vaccination day guidelines
The government has issued guidelines to ensure the safe conduct of the immunisation on Sunday. All vaccinators should wear N-95 masks, face shields and gloves. Those having influenza-like illness, fever, cough and breathing difficulty will not be deployed for immunisation work. Vaccinators will sanitise their hands before and after the vaccination. The booth will be located away from the OP/IP sections in hospitals and have separate doors for entry and exit.

Only five children will be allowed in a booth at once. Only one person will be allowed to accompany each child and shall wear a mask. It shall be this person’s responsibility to hold the child in a way that ensures the vaccine dropper does not touch the child’s mouth while vaccination. Those in the booth shall maintain social distancing. Those who tested Covid positive in the past four weeks and those with symptoms such as fever, cough and cold should not visit the booth. Children who tested positive for Covid will be given the polio vaccine after four weeks of testing negative. Children who are Covid negative, but belong to houses having a Covid patient, can wait 14 days after the person tests negative. 

drop of life

24,49,222 Children to be covered

24,690Total number of polio booths 

Vaccination time:  8am to 5pm 

OPV is the WHO-recommended vaccine for the global eradication of polio. Each child requires just 
two drops per dose

