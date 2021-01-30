STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala slips in justice delivery to fifth position

Kerala slipped from the second position in 2019 to fifth in terms of delivery of justice to people, according to the India Justice Report (IJR), 2020.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala slipped from the second position in 2019 to fifth in terms of delivery of justice to people, according to the India Justice Report (IJR), 2020. While Kerala slipped three places down in the rank, Maharashtra retained its top position among large and mid-sized states. The report was brought out by Tata Trusts in association with a few other institutions.

Through a rigorous 14-month quantitative research, the report tracked the progress the states have made in capacitating their justice delivery structures to effectively deliver services to all. The maiden IJR was released in 2019.

Interestingly, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Telangana put up a better performance in the report. 

While Tamil Nadu improved its position from third in 2019 to second, Telangana delivered an impressive performance by climbing from 11th position in 2019 to third this time. 

As part of the report, states were also ranked on the basis of four pillars - judiciary, prisons, legal aid and police. In the prisons category, Kerala saw its position dropping from first place to fifth. Poor budget utilisation, the growing vacancy of prison staff overcrowding and falling budgetary share were cited as the reasons for the drop.In terms of legal aid too, Kerala saw a drop in position from first in 2019 to seventh place, thanks to fewer cases disposed of by Lok Adalats and reduction in funds provided by the state.

