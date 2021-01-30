Naxal Varghese case: State ready to pay compensation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Left government, which drew flak over eight encounter deaths during its tenure so far, informed the High Court that it will consider granting compensation to the legal heirs of Naxal leader A Varghese. He was shot dead in a police encounter in Tirunelli in 1970.The court directed the government to consider and pass orders within two months.

Justice A Nagaresh issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by the brothers and younger sisters of Varghese seeking to declare that they are legally entitled to be compensated with an amount of `50 lakh with interest, for the loss of reputation, goodwill, care and protection causedSenior prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy said if the petitioners prefer a representation within two weeks, the government will pass appropriate orders.

The counsel for the petitioners pointed out that there is a change in circumstances and they are expecting that the government will favourably respond to their demand. In an affidavit, the government had earlier taken the stand that the conviction by the lower court is not a ground for seeking compensation for Varghese’s death and the alleged state brutality which was not in existence at any point of time.

Cop had disclosed that he shot Varghese on orders

The government had stated that the investigating agency or the special court could not find any reason to deny the fact that Varghese was a ‘notorious criminal’ involved in murder and dacoity cases in Wayanad area. But the government withdrew the affidavit during the pendency of the case. Meanwhile, relatives again approached the government seeking compensation and it took a favourable stand.

The petition stated that the late constable Ramachandran Nair, who was part of combing operations, after retiring from service had in 1998 revealed that he shot down Naxal leader Varghese in police custody on the orders of K Lakshmana, the then DySP of Thalassery, and DIG P Vijayan. Following this, a CBI probe was ordered in the case.

The CBI Special Court, Ernakulam, had on October 28, 2010, sentenced Lakshmana to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of `10,000. The court acquitted Vijayan, the third accused, giving him the benefit of doubt. The High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the CBI court’s order. Later, Lakshmana was released from jail following the remission of the sentence by the government in exercise of powers conferred under Article 161 of the Constitution of India and under relevant provisions of Kerala Prison Rule.