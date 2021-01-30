Orthodox Church delegation calls on IUML leaders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A delegation from Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church led by its Ahmedabad diocese metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Yulios visited IUML state president Hyderali Shihab Thangal at the latter’s house at Panakkad in Malappuram on Friday.

The visit holds political significance in the light of CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan’s controversial statement that Congress was cozying up to fundamentalist outfits, referring to the visit of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala to Panakkad house a few days back.

Besides Thangal, IUML leaders PK Kunhalikutty, MP, KPA Majeed and Sadikali Shihab Thangal received the guests.“There is a deliberate attempt from some quarters to portray that there is a Christian-Muslim divide existing in the state. Our visit aims to dispel that notion. We also conveyed the message of Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Paulose II Catholicos to IUML leaders,” said metropolitan Mar Yulios.

He added that the propaganda of resentment between two prominent minority communities was a politically motivated one before the upcoming Assembly poll. The Orthodox faction is visiting various religious heads to apprise them of the situation regarding church row.

Regarding the church row, the Orthodox faction said there is a demand to draft a new piece of legislation in the state to bypass the Supreme Court verdict in the issue but it is not acceptable. “There are various moves, including a demand to draft a new law to nullify the court verdict,” Mar Yulios said. Kochi diocese metropolitan Yakob Mar Irenios was also part of the delegation.

Responding to Vijayaraghavan’s controversial remarks, Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that Vijayaraghavan, who is a Malappuram native, knew well about Panakkad family and his statement was aimed at reaping political gains, which is most unfortunate.