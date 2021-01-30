RTI activists cry foul as govt portal masks orders

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Notwithstanding the official explanation blaming technical glitch for a particular section of the state government website granting public access to orders and circulars, which had broken down a month ago, RTI activists believe that this was done purposefully to bar access to the orders issued in the final leg of the present government.

“A particular section of ‘https://kerala.gov.in/gos/circulars’ had been functional until mid-December 2020. But since January this year, whenever we try to access the latest government orders and circulars, it shows a message ‘circulars temporarily unavailable’.

The website was the chief source for the general public to access the latest government orders and circulars. As part of the regular updates, the Kerala State IT Mission and information and public relations department used to put up the latest GOs(government order) and circulars,” said an RTI activist.

Despite the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) owning the portal, State IT Mission director S Chandrasekar said he wasn’t aware of the issue. However, he vowed to look into it. According to S Harikishore, information and public relations department director, there was certain technical error with regard to the specific page handled by C-DIT and the department will do the needful to get it fixed.

Santhosh Joseph, RTI activist and member of National Campaign for People’s Right to Information, said, “As part of ensuring total transparency in the functioning of the government, it’s imperative to make all government orders, circulars and cabinet decisions public. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and take necessary steps so that the site is up and running very soon,” he added.