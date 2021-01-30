STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreedharan Pillai meets Jacobite, Orthodox heads

Thomas-I of the Jacobite faction and Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Poulose-II of the Orthodox faction.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:51 AM

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing his efforts to broker truce between the warring Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai visited the headquarters of both churches on Friday and held talks with their leaders. He interacted with Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas-I of the Jacobite faction and Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Poulose-II of the Orthodox faction.

 However, Pillai termed his visits a courtesy call as both the leaders were ailing. “The visit was not to discuss the church row. I couldn’t meet Catholicos Poulose-II after assuming charge as Mizoram governor. I had earlier facilitated the meeting between the Prime Minister and the church heads to help them bring their issues to his notice,” he said.

Pillai first reached the Patriarchal Centre of the Jacobite Syrian Church at Puthencruz at 9.30am and met Catholicos Thomas-I, Metropolitan trustee Mor Gregorios Joseph and the bishops. He then went to Devalokam, the headquarters of the Orthodox church at 1pm, where he was received by Synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascorus. He interacted with Catholicos Poulose-II at the Catholicate office for an hour in the presence of Metropolitans Thomas Mar Athanasius and Zachariah Mar Nicholovos and association secretary Biju Oommen.

