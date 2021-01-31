Autorickshaw driver, returning after taking accident victim to hospital, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He had witnessed a horrific accident on the mini bypass at Maradu on Saturday morning, yet M V Thampi, an autorickshaw driver, looked to have regained his composure. A truck had hit a car, killing a woman passenger, 43, on the spot and severely injuring her brother, 45.

Thampi took the injured man in his vehicle to a nearby private hospital. The trauma seemed to have affected Thampi, 50, as he reportedly suffered a heart attack on his way back, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it against a compound wall before breathing his last.

“When he collapsed, the others in the vehicle, who were also involved in the rescue operations minutes ago, took him to a hospital but his life could not be saved,” said Jose, a resident of Chottanikkara and a relative of the siblings involved in the accident.

The death of Thampi, who had been an autorickshaw driver at the Statue Junction in Tripunithura for many years, came as a shocker to the residents of Thekkumbhagom in the royal town.

“He was familiar to all residents here. It was shocking to hear of his demise,” said municipal councillor Jisha Sajikumar.Thampi is survived by wife Girija, a homemaker, and daughters, Geethu and Sruthi. While one is married, the other is working at a private firm.

Mental trauma may have triggered auto driver’s cardiac arrest: Cops

The actual reason behind Thampi’s death will be known only after receiving the autopsy report. Preliminary investigation revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, maybe because of the mental trauma of having witnessed the accident, the police said.Jomol Varghese, a native of Nellikunnam, Thrissur was identified as the deceased in the accident. Sanjo, her brother, who was behind the wheel, is recovering at the hospital. Thampi, along with two others, took Sanjo to the hospital while Jomol was taken in another autorickshaw.

The siblings were on their way to Chottanikkara to meet relatives. The police suspect Sanjo might have dozed off, causing the accident. The vehicle lost control and rammed the truck that was heading towards Kundannoor. The police seized the truck and registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.