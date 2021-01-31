BJP will upset both fronts, says CP Radhakrishnan

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Exuding confidence that the BJP will upset the bipolar electoral politics in Kerala, BJP state in-charge (Prabhari) CP Radhakrishnan said the party will work wonders in the upcoming assembly polls. Speaking to TNIE, the former Coimbatore MP claimed there is no factionalism and the party has a collective leadership in the state.

Edited excerpts:

Q: You claim the BJP will grab power in Kerala. What are the factors that you think will work in favour of the party?

A: The people in Kerala are fed up with both the fronts and they are looking for an alternative. We are offering a scientific approach that will usher in an era of industrialisation and mechanisation of agriculture. Though Kerala achieved 100 per cent literacy some 35 years ago, the state lags in higher education. We will bring world-class higher education institutions to the state.

The Communists oppose modernisation which has led to migration of traditional industries like coir and cashew to other states. The youth are migrating to foreign countries and other states in search of jobs. The growing grip of drug mafia is another concern. Police do not act against the mafia fearing their CPM bosses. We are approaching the people with the slogan of ‘A political change for social change’.

Q: BJP’s vote share has not risen above 15% even when it claimed an upperhand after the Sabarimala protests. How can the party claim to be a third alternative?

A: Our vote share has grown consistently over the past 10 years and there are some social factors that we believe will work in our favour. The youth among the Ezhava, Nair and Pulaya communities are increasingly turning towards the BJP and there is a welcome change in the outlook of the Christian community. A study of the voting pattern in the Lok Sabha and local body elections underscores our growing potential in around 40 assembly seats. We are aiming to win these seats and our target will be 71-plus seats. This time we are not namesake contestants. We are aiming to secure power in Kerala.

Q: But how do you think the party can achieve the goal of grabbing the power with a faction-ridden leadership?

A: The allegations of factionalism are not true. I have interacted with all leaders and there is good harmony among them. We have a collective leadership and nobody can bulldoze anyone in this party, as you allege.

Q: There is a complaint that senior leaders always grab potential seats and youngsters are not given opportunity.

A: That is not true. We have a highly balanced approach and youngsters will get their due in candidate selection. We also have to accept the experience of the seniors who have built the party.

Q: But the NDA allies are not happy and complain that the BJP leaders are forcing their decisions on them. BDJS says the promises given to it were not kept?

A: These are misapprehensions. We have good relationship with the BDJS leadership. If they have some grievances, we will address them after the elections. We are always receptive and do not want to lose any of our ally.

Sobha Surendran’s grievances will be addressed

Responding to allegations that BJP is ignoring Sobha Surendran, despite her being the senior-most woman leader of the party, Radhakrishnan said she will be back in the party leadership soon. “I have met Sobha and assured her to look into the issues she has raised. She is a good leader, a good thinker and a good organiser.

We cannot ignore her contributions to the party. She is undergoing treatment for some health issues and will be back once she recovers,” he said. When pointed out that Sobha has aired her grievances in public, he said it is not good for a political leader to get emotional. “In politics your efforts will be appreciated but sometime you will not get the recognition you deserve. Every political leader has to dedicate oneself and wait with patience for recognition.

There are certain things that you can share in public but you should not cross the Lakshman Rekha. When asked whether Sobha has crossed the Lakshman Rekha, Radhakrishnan said he did not mean that. “If you go emotional over your grievances, you may tend to cross the Lakshman Rekha. The issues raised by Sobha will be addressed and she will be accommodated. She does not have any major grievance that cannot be addressed,” he said.