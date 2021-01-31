STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bringing ‘moonrise’ to tribal students

School teacher Nisha Ramakrishnan has devised a unique programme to help reduce the dropout rate among students from the tribal community, reports    Amiya Meethal

Published: 31st January 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nisha interacting with students from the tribal community at the Government High School, Kuppadi, in Sultan Bathery | Express

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

WAYANAD: Could you please include me under the Thinka Vanth project so that I too can participate in the arts fest and go to Kozhikode to see the sea?” a non-tribal student asked his teacher, Nisha Ramakrishnan. The teacher smiled at him and took it as the biggest compliment for the project she had envisioned -- Thinka Vanth (‘moon has risen’ in tribal language) -- to address the issue of dropouts among the tribal students of Government High School, Kuppadi, in Sultan Bathery.

It was rolled out in 2016 when around 60 students used to drop out annually from the school, which has the most number of students from the Paniya tribe in Wayanad. The project was officially inaugurated the following next with funding from the Sulthan Bathery municipality.

“After five years, the attrition rate is down to less than 10 a year. Thinka Vanth proposes a tribal culture-centric approach towards students-speaking their language, facilitating a school ambience in tune with their aspirations and needs,”  Nisha said. 

Her project was replicated elsewhere in the state and the government implemented the same titled ‘Enka School’ in 2018. Nisha and her colleagues have the toughest time outside the classroom -- to bring reluctant tribal students to school. They take turns to visit their colony every morning. Some colonies are far off while a few are just 200 metres away. “Often , we have to wake them up and wait until they get ready. There are funny instances where students attempt to flee,” she said. 

Born and brought up near a Paniya colony at Kottamoola near Muthanga, Nisha knew their life well. “As a kid, I was taken to school on the shoulder of an elderly Paniya man. Whenever discrimination towards tribals was noticed, my father used to remind that we flourish on their hard labour,” she recalled. 

Nisha speaks in tribal language to the Paniya and Kattunayaka students, striking up a  rapport. “Tribal people are very sensitive. The slightest feeling of discrimination is enough for a child to abandon education. Society needs to start appreciating their brighter aspects. We also have to give special vocational training to tribal students who complete school,” she pointed out.

