Congress to field strong candidates in reserved seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16 reserved seats in the Assembly elections have mostly favoured the CPM during the previous elections. This time, the Congress is planning to field reserved candidates belonging to various strata of society. Unofficial talks have been kicked off by the Congress in the 14 reserved Assembly seats and the two seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates in Wayanad among the total 140 seats.

While Kasaragod and Kannur don’t have any reserved seats, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Palakkad have two reserved seats each with the remaining districts having one reserved constituency each. For long, majority of the reserved seats have been Left citadels. Even when KPCC office-bearers were appointed, there have been only a handful of leaders from the reserved category.While Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, found a berth in the form of one of the KPCC working presidents, Manvila Radhakrishnan was appointed as one among the 12 KPCC vice-presidents. P R Sona is the sole KPCC general secretary from the reserved category among 43 general secretaries.

Among 96 KPCC secretaries, around 18 from the SC category have found a place. Pandalam Sudhakaran, senior Congress leader who is slated to contest from one of the reserved seats in Thiruvananthapuram district, told TNIE that the Left has always had an upper hand in the reserved seats.

“Unlike the LDF, it is doubtful whether the Congress has ever showed the same hard work and commitment in winning the reserved seats. The irony is that there is no difference between regular seats and reserved category seats. But the reserved candidates are poor compared to other regular candidates as they come from the marginalised society,” said Pandalam Sudhakaran.

The other day, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty had evinced keen interest in contesting from Balussery in Kozhikode district when the Congress leadership had maintained that talks on candidature in reserved seats are yet to begin.