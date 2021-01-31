Dissidence remains unresolved in Kerala BJP

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As BJP national president JP Nadda is set to attend the party’s state core committee meeting here on February 3, all eyes are on whether the factional issues will be ironed out in the state unit before the crucial meet. Though the central leadership had directed the state unit to take Sobha Surendran and other sidelined leaders into confidence soon, the state leadership has not taken any attempts for a rapprochement, complicating matters further in the run-up to the assembly election.

Meanwhile, Sobha met Nadda in Delhi ahead of the party’s state committee meet in Thrissur on Friday. Nadda is understood to have assigned BJP national general secretary Arun Singh as the point-person to address the issues raised by the dissidents. The central leadership was apprised that posts were being assigned in the state unit based on affiliation to the official faction alone.

It is reliably learnt that as a compromise formula, induction of Sobha into the state core committee and assigning suitable party responsibilities to the sidelined leaders from mandalam to state level have been mooted. The RSS had already put across the same proposal during its coordination meeting with the party. Though the demand was raised even before the local body poll, the state leadership had shied away from it.

“The state leadership had calculated that it could shoot down the demands of the dissidents if the party recorded an impressive win in the local body poll, even without their active involvement. Since the electoral performance was dismal, they have to address these demands more seriously,” said a senior leader.

Meanwhile, a section of the party leaders has expressed their displeasure at not being provided with a platform in the state committee meeting on Friday to discuss the local body poll performance and other organisational issues.