Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF government, UDF launches state-wide yatra ahead of Kerala polls

He assured that if the UDF government was voted to power, it would bring in legislation to protect the faith of Sabarimala devotees.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy flags off UDF's 'Aiswarya Kerala' yatra

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy flags off UDF's 'Aiswarya Kerala' yatra. (Photo| Twitter/ @chennithala)

By PTI

KUMBALA: Attacking the CPM-led LDF government over its five year 'misrule' and promising a clean and good governance, the Opposition Congress led UDF on Sunday launched a 22-day state-wide yatra wooing the people ahead of the assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May this year.

Flagging off the 'Aiswarya Kerala' yatra, led by leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, at Kumbala in northernmost Kasaragod district, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the LDF government had made a lot of claims on its 'achievements' during its tenure.

"That is not the truth. The last five years was a waste as neither the people nor the state gained anything during the Left rule. What is the development they are claiming?" Chandy asked. He pointed out that the Kannur airport, Vizhinjam port and Kochi metro projects were started by the previous UDF government.

He said that the medical college alloted to Kasaragod did not become a reality due to which people had to suffer during the pandemic. Unemployment was on the rise, he said and alleged that there were efforts to make 'back door appointments'.

Chandy also used the platformto slam the Left government on the Sabarimala women entry issue, days after he shot of a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking legal remedies to "heal the wounds" created in society due to its alleged hasty decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Addressing the gathering, Chennithala said that people are fed up with the five year "misrule" of the LDF government and would not give it a second term. "This scam ridden government has cheated the people," he alleged, alluding to the Gold smuggling, dollar smuggling cases and various othercorruption cases.

He assured that if the UDF government was voted to power, it would bring in legislation to protect the faith of Sabarimala devotees.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests by right-wing outfits and the BJP after the LDF government decided to implement the apex court's September 28 verdict in 2018, lifting the restriction on entry of women of menstruating age into the hill shrine to offer prayers.

KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran said the LDF government has"cheated" the people and was a failure on all fronts and expressed confidence that the UDF would win 100 of the 140 seats and ride to power.

AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, UDF convenor MM Hassan and Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph were among those who spoke.

'Clean and good governance' is the slogan of the rally, which will also present the alternate development and welfare model proposed by the UDF to the people. The rally, after passing through the 140 constituencies spread over 14 districts, will reach the state capital on February 22.

