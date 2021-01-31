STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lighting up grey times

A team of  ex-NCC cadets and self-defence instructors, Greyaiders, has been a strong social presence amid the Covid battle, reports  Krishnachand K 

Published: 31st January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Greyaiders team members with NSG commando P V Manesh in front of Territorial Army Base in Kannur

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: It has been a year since the novel coronavirus infection first hit the state, and the country. Through the course of the unprecedented year, a seven-member team — young and vibrant — from Alappuzha has done its bit in serving people during the lockdown. And they continue to be at the call of duty in any crisis. The special task force, titled Greyaiders, was formed in 2017. Most of its members are former NCC cadets and self-defence instructors. 

The name Greyaiders was suggested by Sanjeevan MV, a Subedar with the Madras Regiment. ‘Grey’ is considered the colour of ash during a disaster and ‘aider’ stands for one providing aid in such times.
When the lockdown was imposed, the team swung into action extending help to those affected in various parts of the state. So much so Greyaiders were selected as the Alappuzha district coordinators of the state government initiative ‘Samoohika Sannadha Sena’ (Social Voluntary Force), as directed by the then District Collector A Alexander. The Greyaiders formed a command and control centre for the efficient utilisation and deployment of volunteers.

“We have achieved a total deployment of 11,694 volunteers at various spots in the district and worked around 64,502 duty hours,” said Achinth T R, a Greyaiders member.

“Over the past five months, 100-odd Samoohika Sannadha Sena volunteers were deployed every working day. The volunteers are carrying out duties like assisting sector magistrates, law enforcement personnel, Covid control room staff and health officials.”  

Their services will continue until the pandemic is wiped out, the team members said. But the battle against the coronavirus is not their first ‘assignment’. The Greyaiders were involved in rescue and relief efforts during the 2018 flood, in Kuttanad — one of the worst-affected areas. 

In 2019, the team became special trainers of the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force under the Kerala Youth Welfare Board in Munnar during the landslide. 

Apart from designing a mobile application for coordinating volunteers, the team has also developed a low-cost, improvised foot-operated sanitiser dispenser and foot-operated wash points.As requested by the Indian Army, these were installed at the Pangode army camp and the territorial army camp in Kannur, Achinth said.  Other members are Gibin Babu, Damu Chandran, Athulya S, Shyam K Sidharthan, Akshay Krishnan and Jinto Alexander. All are taekwondo blackbelt holders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Alappuzha
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp