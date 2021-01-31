No end to cancer patients’ woes as CCRC turns into Covid ward

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas’s promise to shift Covid patients at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, to Aluva has become a bane for cancer patients.Earlier, when agitating students had protested demanding stopping of Covid admissions at the Medical College Hospital, the collector had promised to shift them to the Aluva taluk hospital. However, instead, the medical college authorities have shifted the patients to the CCRC building.

As on Saturday, 46 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam MCH. “The Medical College officials can shift these patients to any building within the MCH campus itself. Not many patients require ICU beds or ventilator facilities. For the last one year, cancer patients under treatment at CCRC have been severely inconvenienced. When will this see any change?” asked Dr Sanil Kumar, member of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement. The principal of MCH Ernakulam has informed the CCRC Director that Covid patients would be occupying the building till March 15.

According to sources, the preparatory work at Aluva taluk hospital to admit more Covid patients began only on Friday, and therefore, in order to facilitate IP admissions of non-Covid patients for house surgeons, Medical College officials have shifted them to the CCRC building.