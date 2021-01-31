Quarry reforms: e-tendering, Rs 10 lakh floor price in place

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has made a sweeping reform in the sanctioning of granite quarries on public land. An order issued by the revenue department has replaced the first come-first-served policy with e-tendering. The concentration of powers with the district collector in quarry sanctioning has also been decentralised.

According to the Revenue Minister’s office, a committee headed by the RDO will identify potential sites above one hectare in area for quarrying. Based on a report by the committee, the district collector will put the sites for auction through an e-tender. `10 lakh will be the floor price and the successful bidder is to remit another `10 lakh as security deposit. From second year onwards, `10 lakh should be paid to the government as an annual lease charge. Quarries below five hectares will be given one-year permits and those above will be given lease permits for 12 years.

“Under the previous system, the government earning was cheap when compared to the big returns of the quarry operators. The government’s earnings were the seigniorage amount which is about `50 per tonne. It will continue in the new system as well,” said a senior officer.

The RDO-led committee will also inspect the quarries once in two years to know whether the entrepreneur follows all norms in the agreement and mining rules. The committee is also tasked with reporting cases in which the entrepreneur is making excess money so that the lease amount can be hiked. At present there are around 50 quarries on government land. The annual lease charge will be applicable for them also.