Vijith Vijayan had links with Maoist killed in Vythiri encounter, says NIA

KOCHI: NIA probing the Kozhikode Maoist case on Saturday submitted that arrested Wayanad native Vijith Vijayan was associated with a Maoist activist killed in an encounter at Vythiri in 2019. This was stated in a report filed by the agency at NIA Court when accused Vijith Vijayan was produced on expiry of his five days custody.

Vijith knew Jaleel who was killed in an encounter at Vythiri on March 7, 2019. He was also aware of various meetings organised by Jaleel in Kozhikode. NIA submitted that Vijith was working with the publications wing of CPI (Maoist). He translated CPI (Maoist) literature from English to Malayalam. This was used to propagate Maoist ideology in the state. NIA claimed that by propagating the ideology of the organisation, the accused persons intended to recruit more persons.

Similarly, several secret meetings were held in Kozhikode by the cadre of CPI (Maoist) in which Vijith and absconding accused C P Usman took part. He was known in various names- Paccha, Balu, Musafir and Ajay- in Maoist circles. NIA has sent the electronic gadget seized from Vijith for detailed analysis at C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram and his social media accounts are being verified.

The NIA Court remanded him in judicial custody till February 19. The case pertains to the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal for holding a secretive Maoist meeting in Kozhikode on November 1, 2019. NIA took over the probe from Kerala Police in December 2019. C P Usman, the third accused, was also part of the meeting but managed to flee from the place.