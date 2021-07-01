Attack on AG's office staff: Two main accused, aides arrested by Kerala cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pettah Police on Thursday arrested four persons for attacking two staffers of the AG’s office who had resisted eve-teasing of their wives at Pattoor earlier this week. The accused, identified as Rajesh of Vanchiyoor, Praveen of Pettah, Shibu of Medical College and Abhijit of Nedumangadu, were reportedly eve-teasing the wives of the AG office staff.

Speaking on the arrests, city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said among the four, Rajesh and Praveen were directly involved in the attack and the other two helped them escape the city.

Rajesh, who has served a two-year prison term for theft and has criminal cases against him, attacked Ravi Yadav and Jaswant Singh for rebuking him for misbehaving with their wives.

The families from North India were out on a walk when they were attacked by a country-made sword.

After the police initiated a probe, Shibu and Abhijit helped the assailants flee. The duo were first taken to Thiruvallom and from there to Kollam.

The commissioner informed that those assisting the assailants with logistics will be arrested soon, further adding that the chargesheet against the accused will be filed within 30 days.