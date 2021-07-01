STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO espionage: CBI records Nambi Narayanan’s statement

The CBI probing the conspiracy pertaining to the ISRO espionage case on Wednesday recorded the statement of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi Narayanan | File pic

By Express News Service

A team from CBI Delhi unit, led by an officer of the rank of DIG, called upon the veteran scientist, who was allegedly framed by Kerala Police and persecuted in custody, and recorded his statement.

The CBI had recently named 18 former police and Intelligence Bureau officers as accused in its FIR filed at the CJM Court here. The sensational case was registered in 1994 by the state police which accused Narayanan and another ISRO scientist D Sasikumar of leaking out classified information on India’s space projects to foreign spy agencies. Both were later discharged from the case for want of evidence.

