Pinarayi, Kodiyeri are role models for gangs: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unleashing a scathing attack on the CPM and the Chief Minister, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM’s former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were role models for quotation gangs. He alleged the customs department had served a notice on Pinarayi in connection with the gold smuggling case involving Swapna Suresh and former principalsecretary M Sivasankar.

Sudhakaran had convened the press meet to highlight the discrepancies in the Covid death rates released by the government and support students’ demand to postpone the university examinations. But he unleashed his tirade against the CPM leadership while answering questions on the gold smuggling attempt at Kozhikode airport. Sudhakaran alleged the CPM leadership was scared of people like Kodi Suni and Akash Thillankeri.

“DYFI fell on Akash’s feet when he challenged the CPM leadership. These youths know several stinking truths about the party. The irony is that even if they are removed from the CPM, they lead an opulent lifestyle inside Kannur central jail as party sympathisers. Kodi Suni pretends he is the Kannur Central jailsuperintendent,” he said.

Sudhakaran also alleged that the UAE Consul General had met Pinarayi violating the secretariat’s protocol wing’s rules. “If Pinarayi can violate rules, will his followers be far behind?” Sudhakaran asked.

Rallying behind the students who had demanded to postpone university examinations during the pandemic, Sudhakaran alleged the LDF government is behaving like an autocrat who gives no heed to the woes of students, parents, or teachers.

“The state government is groping in the dark is providing the Covid vaccine. Are exams more important than students’ lives? It is high time they decide to postpone the university exams,” he said. Sudhakaran said his elder brother’s death, due to Covid complications, has not been included in the Covid toll statistics. He urged the government to come out with an updated death toll figures.