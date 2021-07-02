STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First deep-sea fisherwoman in Kerala at sea after husband falls sick

Though fishermen in the neighbourbood are ready to go with her, she is not comfortable.

Rekha Karthikeyan fetching sea shells from the Eathai beach near Chavakkad in Thrissur

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woman who rose to international fame from a fishing hamlet at Chavakkad in Thrissur after reportedly becoming the first licensed deep-sea fisherwoman in the state in 2015 is now finding it hard to earn a livelihood as her husband is down with a heart ailment. Her husband was with her when 41-year-old Rekha Karthikeyan started going for deep-sea fishing to raise their four daughters. For the last six months, she has been making a living by selling sea shells as there is no woman to accompany her to the sea.

Speaking to TNIE from Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where her husband is admitted following an open heart surgery, Rekha said she and her family have been hit by a double whammy since the Covid second wave hit the state. “Though we go for deep-sea fishing in a small fibre vessel, the help of a fisherman is needed while casting or hauling the net. Often, we hire an assistant as it is a laborious task,’ she said.

Her husband Karthikeyan collapsed in the vessel when he had hauled in the net carrying fish sometime back. Later, he was taken to various hospitals for treatment. Now, he is admitted to the Kottayam MCH after the open heart surgery. Doctors have advised him complete rest for four months. She is not sure whether he would be able to join her like in the past anymore.

Though fishermen in the neighbourbood are ready to go with her, she is not comfortable. First, she has to sail in the sea at odd hours along with one or two men. At times, she may get stuck for more than 24 hours when the sea turns rough or due to other unforeseen incidents. Answering nature’s call in the sea is also an issue. “When someone close to me accompanies me, all these are not a big concern. Moreover, I have four girl children and I have to take into consideration their safety too,” she said.

For the last six months, she has been making a living by selling sea shells collected from Eathai beach in Chavakkad, where she lives. “I cannot meet the expenses of the family by selling shells alone. I could earn hardly Rs 300-400 per day by selling shells. I hope that I can restart my career as a woman trawler with my husband coming back to normal life. I am praying for that to happen,” she said.

