Gold smuggling: SIT zeroes in on more members of Sufiyan’s gang

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Sufiyan, 33, a native of Vavad near Koduvally, who was arrested on Wednesday by the special investigation team (SIT), is a key facilitator of gold smuggling in the state for the Koduvally syndicate. The SIT is investigating the conspiracy angle of the gold smuggling case through Kozhikode airport which led to the death of five youths in Ramanattukara road accident. SIT chief and Kondotty DySP K Ashraf told TNIE that Sufiyan is either a main facilitator of gold smuggling for Koduvally syndicate or one of its partners.

“At least three gangs— two gangs from Koduvally — one of them led by Sufiyan and another from Cherpulassery — were present at the airport in several vehicles to foil the attempt of the ‘Pottikkal’ gang from Kannur led by Arjun Ayanki. Cherpulassery gang was hired by the members of the Koduvally syndicate in Dubai. Sufiyan was asked to coordinate with these quotation gangs by the same members in Dubai. Sufiyan created a WhatsApp group to coordinate all the members of these quotation gangs. Cherpulassery and Koduvally gangs were asked to prevent the Kannur gang from snatching the gold from the carrier. At least 10 members were with the gang led by Sufiyan. These members will be nabbed soon,” Ashraf said.

“We have also received valuable information about the members of the Koduvally syndicate from Sufiyan. We believe some powerful people are behind Sufiyan. We will also nab these people.” The SIT chief said Sufiyan was asked by the syndicate to manhandle the team from Kannur, if it snatches the gold from the carrier. However, the team of Ayanki managed to escape from the airport premises without giving any such chance to the quotation gangs.

The SIT also denied reports that the carrier brought the gold to the airport for Ayanki. “As per our findings, the gold was brought here for the Koduvally syndicate. The carrier might not be aware of the people behind the smuggling. Ayanki contacted him several times, so he might have thought that the gold was for Ayanki. The person with the syndicate in Dubai might also have played a double game to mislead the carrier,” Ashraf said. Meanwhile, Manjeri First Class Magistrate Court denied bail to the members of Cherpulassery gang.