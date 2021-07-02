Idukki farmer ends life, family blames it on lender

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 47-year-old farmer committed suicide here on Thursday allegedly overwhelmed by financial difficulties. Santosh, of Mavolil house, Nellippara in Pampadumpara, was found hanging at his farmland on Thursday morning.His family members alleged he was threatened by officials of a private financial institution, from where he had taken a loan to buy a vehicle. Geetha, Santosh’s wife, alleged that her husband committed suicide due to the stress and debt burden.

“Santosh had taken a bank loan and a vehicle loan. He has been paying the monthly instalments regularly from the revenue he earned from farming. However, as the Covid crisis hit the farming sector and he was unable to pay the EMI. Soon, officials of the private financial institution started threatening him over phone. Distressed by the constant harassment, he had on several occasions told us that he would commit suicide,” she said.

His family grew suspicious when Santosh, who had left house early in the morning to distribute newspaper, did not return.In the search conducted later, they found a suicide note in his room and Santosh was found hanging in his farmland. Police said mounting debt burden might have forced Santosh to take the extreme step. The Nedumkandam police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.