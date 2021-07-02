Illegal phone exchange busted, one held

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state Intelligence Bureau has found out an illegal parallel telephone exchange functioning in the city. Following this, Jurais hailing from Kolathara was taken into custody by the police. It was revealed that the accused used to put through certain calls made from abroad to ‘customers’ here on the latter’s request, with the telecom department remaining in the dark.

Intelligence sleuths also conducted inspections at other places in the district as part of the investigation following the busting of the illegal exchange. The inspection was carried out by intelligence sleuths along with Kozhikode City police after days of surveillance based on the confidential information.

“It was a joint inspection involving the state IB and Kozhikode City police. Prime accused Jurais was sent to IB custody. The main intention of setting up the parallel telephone exchange system was to evade telecom department fee and offer international calls to customers at low price,” said M P Mohanachandran, ACP, District Special Branch.