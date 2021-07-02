'In memory of Bruno': HC renames case filed after brutal killing of dog on Kerala beach

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare gesture, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the court registry to rename the suo motu case initiated over the brutal killing of a dog in Adimalathura beach in Thiruvananthapuram to "In Re: Bruno..." in memory of the dog Bruno.

The division bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P observed, "We feel that this would be a fitting tribute to the hapless dog that succumbed to acts of human cruelty, disturbed by which we had initiated these proceedings."

The court directed to rename this writ petition as "In Re: Bruno (Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation Proceedings initiated by the High Court in the matter of executive and legislative inaction of the State Government in the matter of Protection of Animal Rights)".

When the suo motu case came up for hearing, the state government informed the court that three persons including a minor had been arrested. The court then directed it to file a report about the action taken till date on the complaint received from the owner of the dog Bruno that was killed in the gruesome incident.

The bench also requested TA Shaji, the Director-General of Prosecution, to bestow his personal attention on the matter and ensure that the wheels of the criminal justice system are set in motion to bring the perpetrators to book.