ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC directs CBI to file statement on bail plea of probe officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a statement in connection with the anticipatory bail plea of two former police officers and a former intelligence officer accused in the alleged conspiracy to frame former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in the 1994 espionage case.

Justice K Haripal also allowed a petition filed by Nambi Narayanan objecting the bail petitions. The court will hear him while deciding the case. The bail petitions were filed by former police officers -- S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, first and second accused in the case respectively -- and former Central intelligence officer and 11th accused P S Jayaprakash.

When the case came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar sought permission to file a statement as it was a sensitive issue. He submitted that the probe being conducted now by the CBI is based on the directive of the Supreme Court after considering a report filed by the Justice Jain panel. The Supreme Court had also directed to consider the panel report as a preliminary report.