STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC directs CBI to file statement on bail plea of probe officials

Justice K Haripal also allowed a petition filed by Nambi Narayanan objecting the bail petitions.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a statement in connection with the anticipatory bail plea of two former police officers and a former intelligence officer accused in the alleged conspiracy to frame former Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in the 1994 espionage case.

Justice K Haripal also allowed a petition filed by Nambi Narayanan objecting the bail petitions. The court will hear him while deciding the case. The bail petitions were filed by former police officers -- S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, first and second accused in the case respectively -- and former Central intelligence officer and 11th accused P S Jayaprakash.

When the case came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar sought permission to file a statement as it was a sensitive issue. He submitted that the probe being conducted now by the CBI is based on the directive of the Supreme Court after considering a report filed by the Justice Jain panel. The Supreme Court had also directed to consider the panel report as a preliminary report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Nambi Narayanan CBI
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp