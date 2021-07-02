Judicial commission to impede probe: ED tells HC on gold smuggling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said in the Kerala High Court that the state government’s notification constituting the judicial commission headed by former High Court judge V K Mohanan to probe against the agency investigating the gold smuggling and dollar cases is illegal.

The commission has been constituted to inquire into the allegations that Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, prime accused in the gold smuggling and money laundering cases, were compelled to give statements implicating the chief minister and other officials in the cases.Appearing for ED, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the judicial commission was constituted to impede the investigation being carried out by the ED and NIA. The state government lacked inherent jurisdiction to appoint a judicial commission.

The ED said the judicial commission was constituted for circumventing the High Court verdict quashing the two first information reports (FIRs) filed by the state police against some unnamed officials of the agency’s Kochi unit for allegedly forcing the accused to give false statements against the chief minister and other government officials.