Kerala police planning to set up research lab to address security threats posed by drones

Attending his maiden press meet after being appointed as the police chief, Kant said the department will also roll out special schemes to deal with organized crimes such as gold and drug smuggling

Published: 02nd July 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

D-4 drone system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack most vulnerable places. (File Photo | PTI)

Drone experts and private tech firms will also be a part of the endeavour to be spearheaded by the Cyberdome (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the recent drone attack on an Indian Air Force air base in Jammu, the Kerala police have proposed to set up a drone research and forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram that will undertake research to address the security threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, said state police chief Anil Kant.

The police will also develop anti-drone systems, he said. Drone experts and private tech firms will also be a part of the endeavour to be spearheaded by the Cyberdome. As per the proposal, the state will begin the project on its own and associate with the Army or other security agencies in the coming phases.

Attending his maiden press meet after being appointed as the police chief, Kant said the department will also roll out special schemes to deal with organized crimes such as gold and drug smuggling.

ALSO READ: IAF personnel were alert during Jammu drone attack, acted swiftly after explosions: Sources

He said the gold smuggling probe headed by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith was progressing and the department will form more special teams to curb the menace. "New technologies will also be put to use to deal with gold smuggling," he added. To deal with organized crime rackets, Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA)-like law will be enacted. "The proposal has been submitted to the government and we are awaiting approval," Kant said.

The department will focus more on maintaining law and order, delivering community-based policing, addressing issues faced by women and children and speedy completion of investigations. Regarding sexual misbehaviour faced by women tourists in Varkala, he said the patrolling will be increased at night and tourist destinations will be provided security cover.

