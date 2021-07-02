Man dies during search operations in Kerala river to recover body of drowned youth

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 55-year-old man who was part of a team to assist fire and rescue service personnel to recover the body of a drowned youth from the Chalippuzha river in Kozhikode district died after he collapsed during the search efforts.

Police said the man, identified as Jayaprakash, a native of Kodencherry in Kozhikode, was rushed to a private hospital near Omassery in Kozhikode district on Friday, but his life could not be saved.

The search operation, which began on Thursday to recover the bodies of two people who drowned in the Chalippuzha river, succeeded in recovering the body of a woman. The team continued the efforts on Friday to recover the second person’s body. It was during this attempt that Jayaprakash collapsed and died. Incidentally, Jayaprakash was the first person to inform fire officials about the drowning incident at Chalippuzha on Thursday.

The two people who drowned in the river were identified as Ayisha Nishla (20) and her husband’s cousin Anzar Mohammed (27). Along with her husband Irshad, Aisha, Anzar and other family members were at Chalippuzha river near the Chembukadavu area for a pleasure trip to the eco-tourism spot. Though the rescue teams carried out an intensive search for Anzar on Thursday, they could not locate him due to the adverse weather condition and poor light in the area. Hence the decision was made to resume the rescue operation on Friday.

Even though Jayaprakash was immediately taken to hospital after he collapsed, the rescue operation to recover the body of Anzar continued and by around 9 am on Friday the body was recovered, police officials said.