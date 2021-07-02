SC ruling revives demand for retrospective auditing of Covid deaths

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court’s directive to frame guidelines for paying compensation to the kin of those who have died of Covid has brought the focus back on allegations of under-reporting of deaths in the state. As per the official count, 13,359 people have died of the pandemic in the state. However, health activists said the actual toll could be at least two to three times higher. If the allegations are true, hundreds of deserving families will be left out of the compensation package.

The new developments have also given credence to the demand for a retrospective auditing of Covid deaths so that justice is served to bereaved families. The state government doesn’t seem to be open to the demand though it has denied the practice of under-reporting. On Thursday, Health Minister Veena George said the government is ready to examine specific complaints of exclusion of cases from the list, hinting that a total review is not on the cards.

The Union government has declared Covid a ‘notified disaster’ in March 2020. It enabled the people to claim compensation under the Disaster Management Act, similar to the damage claimed during a flood or earthquake. The Supreme Court accepted the petition and asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines for compensation.

“There was a discussion on the possibility of giving compensation after reports of petitioners approaching different High Courts. But the government did not take any action on retrospective auditing of the deaths. I hope the new verdict will lead to appropriate steps from the government,” said a member of the expert panel on Covid in the state.

The opposition UDF blamed the government for denying benefits to the families. “The Supreme Court verdict would have paved the way for thousands of families to get compensation. But the government has swept the issue under the carpet to show a lower number of deaths. It should announce a relook into all Covid deaths and take immediate steps to enable compensation to those left out,” said Congress state president K Sudhakaran. He wanted the government to bring out a list of all possible causes of deaths due to Covid to help the families.

Speaking to reporters, Veena George reiterated that reporting of deaths was done as per the guidelines of World Health Organisation and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “The government will not stand in the way of people getting benefits. We have a decentralised system where the treating doctors report the death real time. At present, the government has not received any complaints regarding Covid deaths. If there are isolated deaths left out, those can be examined,” she said.

The government announced a district-level auditing across the state on June 15 after the Opposition and health activists raised the impropriety of the state death audit committee screening the deaths reported at the ground level. Health activist Dr Arun N M, who championed the demand for more transparent reporting of Covid deaths in the state, said the new system is found to be better than the previous one.

“Previously, the Covid deaths reported by the doctors were found to be excluded from the list published at the state level. A change is visible since the introduction of the online system. But it is too early to say everything has been sorted out,” he said. According to Arun, all deaths happening within 60 days after the detection of the infection should be considered as because of Covid except in the case of accidents. CMP general secretary C P John, who observed a 24-hour fast last week seeking compensation for Covid victims, welcomed the Supreme Court order.

