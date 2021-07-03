Five educational dept posts shifted from Kochi to Kavaratti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Education in Lakshadweep has shifted five employees at its education office in Kochi to the directorate in Kavaratti as part of the decision to rationalise the staff. In the order dated July 2, director of education Rakesh Singhal instructed the education officer in Kochi to relieve the employees with a direction to report to him within seven days. Accountant A Divya, stenographer N Hyder, UD clerk Ershad Khan K, and office staff Mohammed Shaheed are the staff shifted to Kavaratti.

The LD clerk post, which has been lying vacant, has also been shifted.All office materials including electronic equipment, furniture and files handled by these employees should be shifted to the director along with the staff, the order said.Responding to queries on shifting the staff, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said, “There is no abolition of posts in education department. They are being shifted to the island as there is a requirement of their service in the island.”

”There were no posts sanctioned for the education department in Kochi. The staff were deputed to Kochi without sanctioned posts. They were deputed based on work requirements from time to time. If their service is not required in Kochi , why should we keep them there? “ he asked.