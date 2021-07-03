From Saturday, Kerala to name persons who die of Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of mounting pressure following allegations of under-reporting of Covid deaths, the state government on Friday decided to publish the names of persons who die of the viral disease. A meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George decided to publish the details of Covid victims through the health department website from Saturday.

“Already, the age of the victim, the person’s district and date of death are being published by the department. Henceforth, the name of the victim, age and proper place would be published through the health bulletin,” the minister said.

However, experts see this as a half measure as the state has failed to address the widespread concerns about the fudging of Covid death figures other than issuing a flat denial. The state has so far reported 13,505 Covid deaths. However, health activists said the actual toll could be at least two-three times the official number.

The minister did not commit herself that the state would review the figures with retrospective effect. She said the government would examine if there are complaints regarding the non-inclusion of any deaths in the state’s official toll.Addressing a meet-the-press programme on Friday morning, Veena George said: “The health department has no plan for a complete revamp of the Covid death confirming system. The state has been following the WHO/ICMR guidelines in classifying deaths as due to Covid.”

“The state cannot change the guidelines of classifying the deaths unless the Centre or ICMR reviews its guidelines. The government has no plans to review the state’s entire Covid death data in the wake of the allegations,” she said while making clear the government stand on the issue in the light of the Supreme Court ruling that deaths due to Covid-related complications must be certified as such.Meanwhile, stepping up pressure on government, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the Opposition will raise the issue of fudging Covid death stats until the last family gets social justice.

“The Supreme Court verdict is a slap on the face of the government and it should at least be ready to value the lives of people rather than taking cosmetic steps to save its skin,” Sudhakaran said in a Facebook post.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the state government to review the Covid death data of the state in the light of the Supreme Court direction to provide ex gratia assistance for families of Covid victims.

While maintaining that the government would examine if there are complaints regarding the non-inclusion of any deaths in the state’s official Covid toll, Veena George said there is no need for the people to visit the government offices to register complaints. “An email complaint or similar complaints are enough for the state government to look into such cases. And the health department has not received widespread complaints with regard to non-inclusion of any deaths as alleged by the Opposition,” she said.

The minister said as part of making the process of certifying the Covid deaths more transparent, the health department has introduced the system of reporting such deaths from hospitals directly through online and arranged for confirmation of deaths at the district level.

Further, the system introduced in the state from June 15 allows the doctor who treats the patient to report the death, she said. Claiming that the state has no intention to cover up Covid deaths, she refuted the allegation that the state was deliberately under-counting the Covid death data.