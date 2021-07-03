STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Bike-borne robbers drag migrant worker on road for 75 metres

Even as the culprits tried to escape, the Bihar native resisted by blocking the bike.

Published: 03rd July 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police on Friday arrested two youths who attacked and dragged a migrant worker
from Bihar on the road in a bid to snatch his mobile phone.

The arrested were identified as Sanoop Krishnan, 18, and Shamnas, 28, both natives of Kakkur under the Koduvally police station limits.

The police said the incident occurred on Wednesday. The bike-borne youths attacked the migrant worker, identified as Ali Akbar, and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. Even as the culprits tried to escape, he resisted by blocking the bike.

As the robbers continued to move ahead, the migrant worker holding onto the bike was dragged on the road for around 75 metres.

Comments

