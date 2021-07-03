STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC declines to stay sedition probe against Aisha Sultana

Says probe in sedition case only at nascent stage, can’t interfere now; her counsel says remarks didn’t cause disaffection

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Aisha Sultana

Aisha Sultana (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay the investigation in the sedition case registered by the Kavaratti police against filmmaker-activist Aisha Sultana over her alleged remarks that the central government had used Covid as a ‘bio-weapon’ against the islanders. 

Justice Ashok Menon directed the Kavaratti police to inform the court of the progress of the investigation within two weeks. When the counsel for Sultana sought an interim order staying further proceedings in the case, the court observed that the investigation is at an infant stage and that the prosecution would have to be given more time to collect necessary material.  “It is too early to throw away the prosecution case at the threshold itself.

Therefore, no interim order could be passed,” the court said.When the petition filed by Sultana seeking to quash the FIR came up for hearing, Aman Lekhi, the Additional Solicitor General of India, who is appearing for the Lakshadweep administration, submitted that the court can interfere in the investigation only in exceptional cases and not in a case like this. He said the investigation in the case is at the initial stage. “Repeated assertions by the accused that the Central government used bioweapon are seditious,” he said.

Lekhi further argued that no reason pleaded in the petition is sufficient to quash the FIR and investigation is to be permitted to go on. Sultana said that the offence alleged against her did not come under Section 124 A of IPC as the words are spoken or written has to bring about hatred, contempt or displeasure against a government and such words should have resulted in imminent violence. 

“There was no case that the statement of the petitioner has created disaffection towards the government. The criticism on political matters, candid and honest discussion itself do not constitute an offence of sedition,” the counsel for Sultana submitted.

It was further argued that the offences under Section 153 B of the IPC too will not stand against Sultana as the words spoken are not prejudicial to national integration or causing disharmony.

“The alleged statements of the petitioner can only be termed as an expression of disapprobation of actions of the government and its functionaries so that the prevailing situation could be addressed quickly and effectively. She never intended to incite people or disturbance of public peace by resorting to violence,” said Sultana’s counsel. 

The High Court had granted her anticipatory bail observing that prima facie the alleged offences, including the sedition charge, are not attracted.

