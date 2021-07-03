STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nimisha, who left Kerala to join ISIS, should be repatriated back to India: Mother moves HC

She said none of the media reports has been denounced or countered by the Indian authorities.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fathima Nimisha who went missing with her husband Eeza who were believed to have joined in Islamic State (IS) | EPS Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mother of Nimisha Fathima, a Keralite woman who landed in jail in Afghanistan following the reported killing of her IS fighter husband in an attack there, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to take steps to repatriate her daughter and granddaughter. 

The petitioner K Bindu, of Attukal, Thiruvananthapuram, submitted that there were several media reports that the government of Afghanistan wishes to deport Nimisha, her minor daughter, as well as the other Indian women and children currently in a prison in Afghanistan.

However, as per media reports, the Government of India had refused to accept its citizens and left the minor children and women at the mercy of Afghan authorities. She said none of the media reports has been denounced or countered by the Indian authorities.

