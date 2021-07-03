No politics behind raids on Kitex Group, insists Kerala Industries Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Denying allegations of political intentions behind the raids on the Kitex Group, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the government will not try to interfere in the functioning of any industry.

“The government is very transparent on this issue. We have taken the issues raised by the Kitex CMD very seriously and the Chief Minister has convened a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. Ministers and secretaries of the departments of industries, health and labour will attend the meeting. We have instructed officers that there should not be any raids on industrial units. An officer can conduct a raid only if he gets credible information and he feels that there is a prima facie case of violation. Meanwhile, the government will not support any illegal activities,” Rajeeve told mediapersons at the Meet the Press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Saturday.

He said the CPM does not nurture any political rivalry with Kitex. Though the CPM has its own opinion about the kind of politics promoted by Twenty20, the Kitex-backed organisation that rules Kizhakkambalam panchayat, the party does not see it as a rival. The party did not lose any assembly seat due to the stand taken by Twenty20. It is the Congress that has been waging a political

war against the Kitex, said Rajeeve.

Rajeeve said he was not able to contact Kitex CMD Sabu Jacob as his phone was busy. “I rang up his brother Bobby and we had a very friendly chat for around 10 minutes. He said departments of labour and sectoral magistrate have raided the company and I offered to look into the issue. We have taken the issues raised by Sabu seriously. We are open to discussions. He should have shown the maturity to

discuss it with the government before going public about it. Sabu should not have resorted to disgracing the state,” he said.

Rajeeve said the FICCI has praised the state for its proactive attitude in giving single-window clearance to industrial projects. The Chief Minister had proposed in the first Cabinet meeting itself a statutory mechanism to address the issues related to various departments regarding industrial clearance. The Malayalee industrialists who attended a meeting had appreciated the steps taken by the Chief Minister to promote industrial investment in the state, he said.

Rajeeve said though Sabu Jacob has announced the decision to scrap the Rs 3,500 crore project, the government will provide all support if he changes his mind. “I have asked the industries secretary to look into the issues raised by Kitex,” he said.

Government intervention to control cement price

The industries minister said the government will increase the share of public sector cement manufacturing units to 25 percent in a bid to control the soaring price of cement. Public sector cement manufacturers Malabar Cements and Travancore Cements will increase production to meet the demand and to keep a tab on the prices. Malabar Cements has already reduced the price by Rs 5.

Rajeeve said the acquisition of land for the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City, slated to come up on 220 hectares of land at Ayyampuzha near Aluva will be completed by December 2021. A meeting of elected representatives of the area was convened by the minister on Saturday which decided to complete the acquisition within the time frame. Though the initial proposal was to acquire 300 houses, the district administration has redrawn the project to ensure the minimum acquisition of houses. A Zoom meeting will be held on Monday to review the project and the public hearing will be held on July 7,8 and 9.