Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19

KOCHI: While there have been instances of Covid shattering families and taking away lives of loved ones, there have also been tales of others who fight the virus with all their might and get back on their feet, conquering the disease. Real-life stories of many elderly, despite having several comorbidities and illnesses, recovering from Covid make one accept the adage that ‘age is just a number’.

As her children and grandchildren contracted the infection one after the other, Rosamma Ouseph, 85, the matriarch of the family, battled her way steadfastly through the infection despite suffering from several age-related issues, including dementia.

Rosamma was the last to be infected in her family of six members. It was her granddaughter, Aparna Antu, 20, who first showed Covid-like symptoms including mild fever, headache, body pain and tiredness. “It was on March 27 that we tested positive for the virus. After my elder daughter showed symptoms, within a gap of two days, we all started showing telltale signs of infection. I was down with severe body pain and had been unable to cook or be in the kitchen for a few days. However, with the help and support of our friends and relatives, we overcame those dark days,” said Sheeba Antu, 59, who is a housewife and a resident of Vattathara in Kochi.

The eldest in the family and already diagnosed with several comorbidities including diabetes, Rosamma, developed symptoms of loss of taste and headache. Initially, her symptoms were not severe enough to be hospitalised. Later, with the rest of the family getting infected, her being treated at home scared her family members. “If any emergency were to occur, we would not have been able to give her immediate medical attention. Her oxygen level had to be monitored everyday as well.

It was fear that drove us to take the decision of shifting her to the CIAL First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC). She was not alone there, as her daughter and other relatives who had turned positive after visiting us, also went with her to the facility. After 10 days of being admitted at the facility, she was back home after she tested negative,” said Sheeba.

Due to her health condition, Rosamma does not recall much of the situation, but she believes that she successfully conquered an illness that could have been fatal. “I believe that it is by God’s grace that I am alive today. At this age, everyday seems to be a battle,” says Rosamma. Though initially after recovery, she had tiredness and breathing issues, she has now regained her health.